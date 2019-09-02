Delhi BJP readies for organisational polls

Delhi BJP will start its election process for organisational posts, from booth presidents at the grassroot level to state president, from September 11. The process will go on till December 15, said officials. Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said elections for the posts of booth presidents will start in September, after which there will be mandal-level elections in the second week of October. District-level office bearers would be elected in November, and state president will be elected by December 15.

Senior leaders said party chief Manoj Tiwari is likely to get a second term. The party constitution also allows a leader to serve two consecutive terms. “Since party constitution allows it, Tiwari should be able to sail through,” said a senior leader.

The central leadership has asked MLA ticket aspirants not to contest organisational polls.

Delhi BJP membership drive in-charge Kuljeet Chahal said 17 lakh new members were inducted into the party.