Delhi BJP reaches out to Dalit voters through community meals

Seeking a stronger connect with Dalit voters in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is holding ‘Samrasta Bhoj’ (social harmony feast) in the 12 reserved assembly constituencies spread across six parliamentary seats in Delhi.

The SC Morcha of the Delhi unit of the party, that had successfully organised the ‘Bhim Mahasangam’ rally at Ramlila ground here last month, is reaching out to the Dalit voters in the 12 reserved assembly constituencies through the ‘Samrasta Bhoj’, said morcha president Mohanlal Gihara.

The reserved assembly constituencies, including Trilokpuri, Kondli, Seemapuri, Gokalpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Deoli, among others, will be covered under the programme, seeking support for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

These 12 constituencies fall under North East Delhi, New Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha seats. Delhi has a total of seven Lok Sabha seats.

“We are holding these ‘Samrasta Bhoj’ programmes to reach out to the Dalit voters, (to tell them) how their interests have been served under the Modi government through different welfare schemes,” Gihara told PTI.

“We have lined up Union ministers Thawar Chand Gehlot, Krishna Raj, Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel to participate in these events,” he said.

A day before a ‘Samrasta Bhoj’ is held, the workers of the BJP’s SC Morcha distribute flyers, asking locals to attend the event.

The highlight of the ‘Samrasta Bhoj’ is ‘khichdi’ cooked from leftover rice and pulses that were collected for the ‘Bheem Mahasangam’ rally, he said.

A world record was set by cooking 5,000 kg of ‘samarasta khichdi’ using rice and pulses collected from around three lakh Dalit households in Delhi. The leftover rice and pulses are now used for cooking ‘khichdi’ at ‘Samarasta Bhoj’, he added.

“Cooking ‘samrasta khichdi’ and then serving it among the members of the community fosters unity and provides them with an opportunity to know how the Modi government is working for them,” Gihara said.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections. With the Aam Aadmi Party saying no to an alliance with the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi is set to witness a triangular contest in the polls scheduled for April-May.