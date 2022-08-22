scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Delhi BJP to protest outside Arvind Kejriwal residence demanding Manish Sisodia’s resignation

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that on moral grounds, Kejriwal now must seek the resignation of both Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Kejriwal SisodiaOn August 19, the CBI conducted multiple raids at various places connected to Sisodia, including his residence. (File)

The BJP Delhi unit has said it would hold a protest under the leadership of president Adesh Gupta against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s excise policy outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines Monday. A senior BJP leader said that the party would demand the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Gupta said that on moral grounds, Kejriwal now must seek the resignation of both Sisodia and Jain. Those responsible for drowning Delhi in liquor and collaborating with the liquor mafia must be investigated for corruption worth crores of rupees, he said.

Manish Sisodia interview |'You won't be able to stop us from working unless you kill us,'

On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted multiple raids at various places connected to Sisodia, including his residence. Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, faces charges of corruption in the liquor policy.

The charges were refuted by the AAP, which has engaged in a verbal battle with the BJP over the raids. In connection with the alleged excise scam, raids were conducted in seven states and around 31 places in Delhi-NCR. The investigating agency named 15 suspects, including Sisodia, in a first information report (FIR) filed in the case.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His judicial custody was extended and is currently in jail.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:41:30 am
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

