Delhi: BJP to protest at CM Kejriwal’s residence over ‘Kashmir Files’

Leaders of the BJP will stage a protest Wednesday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s speech in the Delhi assembly on the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. The protest march will start at IP College and conclude at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya will lead the protest. Bagga said the protest is mainly against Kejriwal’s statement calling the movie “a lie and making fun in the assembly.”

This is the BJP’s third protest in the national capital on the issue after holding a protest on Saturday and Monday.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the kind of development that took place in Kashmir in the past seven years has not taken place in the previous 60 years.

Attacking the BJP for promoting The Kashmir Files and demanding that it be made tax free in Delhi, Kejriwal earlier said that “some people were earning crores” by exploiting the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, while BJP leaders had been “reduced” to putting up posters of the movie.