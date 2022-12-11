Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta steps down following defeat in MCD polls

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned from the post Sunday following the party’s loss in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The top brass of the BJP accepted his resignation, senior party leaders said.

According to party leaders, vice-president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed as the president in-charge till further notice.

“Following the directions of the BJP national president J P Nadda, we accept the resignation of Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. Till further notice Virender Sachdeva, Delhi state vice-president is appointed as president. This will come into force with immediate effect,” said Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary,

On Saturday, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sharpened his attack on the BJP and said, “BJP deployed heavy machinery and made the civic polls toughest for the AAP. However, despite all its strategies and conspiracies, people elected us.”

The BJP ruled the MCD for the last 15 years but the party lost its reign to the AAP with a thin margin of 30 seats. The BJP won 104 out of 250 seats against the AAP’s 134. The BJP had won 181 seats last time.