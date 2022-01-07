Delhi BJP holds prayers for PM’s long life

A day after a security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, the Delhi BJP, along with social organisations, offered prayers at several temples across the city for his “long life” and hit out at the Congress.

BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam also offered “mahamrityunjay” prayers at Shiv Mandir in Connaught Place, while in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prayed for the long life of the Prime Minister and chanted the mahamrityunjaya mantra at Gufa temple.

The PM was stranded on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes after protesters blocked the route of his cavalcade.

State president Adesh Gupta, who accompanied Gautam, said: “The PM’s life was put in danger, this shows the mentality of the Congress.”

Party national general secretary Arun Singh and state BJP organisational general secretary Siddharthan performed prayers at Durga mandir in Preet Vihar, while national vice-president Baijayant Panda and BJP leader Harsh Malhotra organised prayers at Jhandewalan mandir.

Singh said: “For the first time, a deliberate breach of security was committed for narrow political gains. The PM was to give a gift worth Rs 42,750 crore to the people of Punjab… it is sad that the Punjab Congress government displayed such low mentality…”