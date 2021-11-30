BJP’s poster showing slum dwellers has curious addition: Tamil author Perumal Murugan

A photograph of Tamil author Perumal Murugan has inadvertently made it to the posters of a campaign being run by the Delhi BJP for the capital’s slum dwellers. Part of a campaign called the Jhuggi Samman Yatra, the poster — shared by the Delhi BJP on its Twitter handle and also put up in parts of the city — shows Murugan among a group of people, ostensibly meant to represent residents of slums.

When contacted about the faux pas, BJP Delhi vice-president Rajan Tiwari said, “We will check with the design team about what happened.”

The poster in the background as BJP president JP Nadda addresses the audience. (Express photo) The poster in the background as BJP president JP Nadda addresses the audience. (Express photo)

Murugan, when contacted, told The Indian Express: “I myself belong to slums, so I am delighted. I am happy to have featured along with them.”

The posters even made it to a Delhi BJP event held in Patel Nagar on Monday, addressed by party president JP Nadda and Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta.

Murugan has authored 10 novels and several collections of short stories and poems.

A BJP leader said that usually, the design work for such posters is either outsourced to a private agency or is handled by the party’s IT team, but it first has to be approved by the party’s top functionaries. “As per procedure, an original photograph from a previous BJP programme or rally should have been used, instead of such a photograph whose source is not known,” said the leader.

BJP Delhi president Gupta and vice-president Ashok Goel, who were coordinating the programme, did not respond to repeated attempts seeking a comment.

The Jhuggi Samman Yatra is a month-and-a-half-long outreach programme to be held in slums of Delhi ahead of the MCD polls.

Nadda, while addressing Monday’s event as part of the initiative, said, “Only false propaganda was done in the name of development in Delhi; blaming others has become a habit of Delhi government. If work was not done, it was said that the central government did not do it. Whatever work Modi ji did, they (the AAP government) campaigned by pasting their picture on that work.”

“The Centre fought the fight against corona all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought this fight against corona by taking the government as well as the society along,” he said.