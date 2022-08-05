scorecardresearch
Delhi BJP plans Pasmanda Muslim outreach in Delhi

Party insiders said in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP hopes to get support of Pasmanda Muslims.

Written by Abhinav Rajput | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 1:39:13 am
The party will be holding a Pasmanda Muslim Senh Milan Awam Samman Samroh Friday at Ghalib Institute in Central Delhi, during which several Pasmanda leaders from BJP will be present.

After PM Narendra Modi’s call to BJP to reach out to “deprived and downtrodden sections” in communities other than Hindus at a national executive conclave in Hyderabad last month, BJP leadership in Delhi has started an outreach programme with a focus on Pasmanda (backward) Muslims in the national capital.

The party will be holding a Pasmanda Muslim Senh Milan Awam Samman Samroh Friday at Ghalib Institute in Central Delhi, during which several Pasmanda leaders from BJP will be present.

Delhi BJP minority morcha in-charge and national president of the Rashtrawadi Muslim Pasmanda Mahaz Atif Rasheed, who is holding the programme, said Pasmanda Muslims have always remained neglected in leadership roles and after the PM’s message, the party is making a start by reaching out to them.

“The programme will have a detailed discussion on the challenges for the community and the way ahead. The same model will be followed in other parts of the country,” said Rasheed, who is a former vice-chairperson of national commission of minorities. “They would also be talking about what has been done in states like Uttar Pradesh that led to a support base for BJP and what more can be done,” he added.

Party insiders said in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP hopes to get support of Pasmanda Muslims.

