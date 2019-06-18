Delhi: BJP picks Kuljeet Chahal to boost cadre strength

The Delhi BJP Monday appointed general secretary Kuljeet Chahal as the ‘membership in-charge’ of the party, tasking him with increasing the party’s primary membership.

With this, the party has started the process of mobilising workers ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, and major changes are expected in the organisation in the coming months at the mandal and district levels.

Chahal said he intends to include at least 10 lakh more people in the organisation in the coming months through missed calls and by getting forms filled.

A senior BJP leader said the party is expected to make changes in block and district-level cadres, based on the outcome of a survey to be conducted soon.

However, changes at higher levels for post of presidents, vice-presidents and general secretaries are unlikely before elections.“The party has also asked its ground-level workers to ‘poach’ workers from the opposition camp by motivating them to work for the BJP. Leaders at mandal and district levels, RWA presidents, market association heads, make a big difference if they are brought to the party,” the leader said. Sources said that BJP leaders have been asked to visit JJ clusters and interact with slum dwellers.