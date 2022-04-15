At Delhi BJP office, 8 accused of attacking Kejriwal residence are garlanded

Eight men who were arrested and later released on bail in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence were on Thursday felicitated at the Delhi BJP office by the party’s state unit chief Adesh Gupta.

Gupta garlanded the eight, who are members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP’s youth wing, and tweeted, “Eight workers of BJP Yuva Morcha, who were jailed while protesting against anti-Hindu Kejriwal, got bail by the court after 14 days. Welcoming these young revolutionaries in the state office today. Each of our workers will always fight against the anti-Hindu forces.”

AAP MLA Atishi lashed out at the BJP, saying they had sent a message to its workers across the country that they will be felicitated if they indulge in “hooliganism and vandalism”.

“Just like BJP makes a list of hooligans in their party, AAP makes a list of learned people. Our leaders like Kejriwal ji are from IIT, Sisodia ji a senior journalist, Raghav Chadda a CA… our Punjab MLAs have 12 doctors, seven lawyers. The BJP on the other hand has a list of hooligans,” she said.

She said the country no longer wants the “Bharatiya Gunda Party” but rather a party full of learned people.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back, saying Atishi is from a party which made someone who hurled shoes at the Home Minister an MLA. He was referring to Jarnail Singh once hurling a shoe at Congress leader P Chidambaram. “These people were protesting against the CM insulting Kashmir Pandits, but Kejriwal put pressure to get them arrested,” he claimed.

On March 30, several members of the BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, broke through police barricades and slammed the main gate of Kejriwal’s residence. Many of them were captured on CCTV breaking the boom barrier, and kicking and banging the main gate before throwing red paint on it.

The protest was in response to Kejriwal’s comments on The Kashmir Files movie, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of terrorism in the late 1990s.

The Delhi High Court, earlier this week, granted bail to eight accused who had been picked up in police raids on March 31. The accused had approached the HC after their bail pleas were dismissed by a trial court.