BJP has reached out, offered to close all cases if I join their party: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided by the CBI on Friday in connection with a case it has registered against him and several excise officers over alleged corruption in the rollout of a liquor policy, claimed that the BJP had reached out and offered to drop all cases if he joined the party.

Sisodia made these claims via a statement through his Twitter handle and said that he “would not bow in front of the corrupt and schemers”.

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

“I have got a message from BJP — leave AAP and join BJP, We will close all CBI/ED cases. My reply to BJP – I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, I am a Rajput. I will sacrifice myself but will not bow in front of the corrupt and schemers. The cases against me are false. You can do whatever you want,” his tweet read.

Sisodia, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will be on a two-day tour of Gujarat, conducting a town hall meeting in Himatnagar this evening.

“I am going to Gujarat for two days with Arvind Kejriwal and the way that work has happened in education, health, employment, in fighting inflation in the last 7-8 years… The way that in the last 5 months, work has been happening rapidly in Punjab in the same areas. Seeing that, the people of Gujarat also want to give Kejriwal ji a chance and I will also go with for two days to Gujarat. We will tell them that in 27 years the BJP has not been able to do anything in health, education, employment for Gujarat. People have been broken by inflation, they have not done anything for the people. If Arvind Kejriwal is given a chance, then in 5 years we will do what the people of Gujarat have not seen in 27 years of BJP rule,” he had said.

Reacting to the statement by Sisodia, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said: “Worshiped Aurangzeb all his life and when the time came to go to jail for theft and bribery, Maharana Pratap is remembered. Everyone in the media and political circles know how many papads you have to forgive the case and join BJP. When caught, every corrupt, thief, briber cries like this.”