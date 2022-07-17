Expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Jindal claims attack on security vehicle outside house, police call it an accident

Expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday claimed that a group of men broke the window of the Delhi Police’s PCR van that was stationed outside his house as part of the additional security provided to him in the wake of alleged death threats over his controversial remarks on the Prophet. However, the police said it was an accident as “a rubble stone jumped from the tire pressure of a truck and hit the glass of the PCR vehicle” and nobody attacked the PCR.

Jindal tweeted in Hindi: “My family is being threatened by…their lives are at stake, I have given this in writing to Delhi Police many times this month with evidence. A PCR is stationed at my residence with an official at night. But these (accused) sent a message by breaking the glass of the PCR. @CPDelhi ensure that I and my family are safe.”

मेरे परिवार की जान को इस्लामिक जिहादियो से ख़तरा है मैं एक माह मे @DelhiPolice को कई बार सबूत सहित लिखित मे दे चुका हूँ मेरे निवास पर एक PCR एक सिपाही के साथ तैनात है

रात मे जिहादियो ने PCR के शीशे तोड़कर संदेश दिया है@CPDelhi मेरी व मेरे परिवार की सुरक्षा का पुख़्ता प्रबंध करे pic.twitter.com/nEwGTN4TYA — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) July 17, 2022

Responding to the tweet, Delhi Police said: “The news of stone pelting at Mr. @naveenjindalbjp’s house is misleading. Some media channels are showing wrong news. In the incident, a rubble stone jumped from the tire pressure of a truck and hit the glass of the PCR vehicle parked in front of his house. Our appeal is Present the correct facts in this regard.”

Some media channels are wrongly stating that thr hs been stone pelting at residence of Sh. @naveenjindalbjp.

Back glass of PCR Van outside his house broke due to a spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle.

All are advised not to propagate false information. @PIB_India — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 17, 2022

The Delhi Police had earlier provided additional security to Jindal after he and his family complained that they received death threats online on June 30, a day after two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur brutally murdered a tailor for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial comment on the Prophet. The incident sparked communal tension in Udaipur and other parts.

Since then BJP leaders such as Jindal, Sharma and Kapil Mishra claimed they received online threats. A case was registered by the local police and cyber crime unit. No arrests have been made so far.

In May, both Jindal and Sharma were reprimanded by the BJP for their alleged remarks against the Prophet. Several FIRs were registered against them in Delhi and other states.