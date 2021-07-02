Delhi: BJP MPs Tiwari, Gambhir meet Harsh Vardhan, demand AIIMS-like hospital in Trans Yamuna

Delhi BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday and demanded a hospital similar to the AIIMS in the Trans Yamuna region.

In a letter to Vardhan, who is also an MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency, the BJP leaders said, “Through this letter, we want to bring to your notice that more than 85 lakh people live in the Trans Yamuna region and have been hit due to the depleted health services of the Delhi government. Every year, several patients die due to lack of resources, but they could be saved with the help of good health services.”

The letter, while demanding an AIIMS-like hospital in the Trans Yamuna region, also said that the people of the area and several cities in the bordering state of Uttar Pradesh are looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s AIIMS expansion programme with an optimistic eye.

Since independence, Tiwari said, there has always been total apathy in the development of the Trans Yamuna region. “A hospital like AIIMS will not just be beneficial for the area but also the bordering urban and rural areas of Uttar Pradesh.”

Gambhir opined that there was a dire need of such a hospital for lakhs of poor families living in the area, adding that it would also put a check on the arbitrary behaviour of private hospitals.