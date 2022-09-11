Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari writes to LG Saxena, raises issue of pollution in Yamuna during Chhath

BJP North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has recently written a letter to Lieutenant General VK Saxena requesting him to give directions to the departments concerned to properly hold the Chhath festival in the national capital.

The Chhath festival, which is popular in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, will be celebrated on October 30 and 31 this year.

In the letter, Tiwari said: “Once again to hide the truth of the (pollution) of Yamuna, CM Arvind Kejriwal can target it (Chhath) so it is requested to intervene and ensure that all arrangements are in place.”

The BJP MP said he was pained to see people performing Chhath rituals in the Yamuna surrounded by toxic foam last year. “I hope that this time they will not go through the same thing,” he said.

Notably, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna owing to high ammonia levels last year during the time of the festival.

The saffron party’s prominent Purvanchali face, Tiwari said: “There has been a ban on the Chhath Puja celebrations by this government in the past two years. This year the COVID has subsided and I am telling them well in advance so that they ensure that the water bodies are cleaned and proper arrangements are done.”

Political observers said the Chhath Puja is tied to politics in the capital – the festival is celebrated by Purvanchalis, who constitute over 30 per cent of the city’s population. People from eastern UP and Bihar are believed to be in the majority in 16 of 70 Assembly seats in the national capital, as per a survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.