Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has filed a police complaint with the Central district police, alleging he has received a threatening mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. The cyber cell of the district along with the special cell has started their investigation. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Rajendra Nagar.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they have received a complaint from MP Gambhir and the probe is on. “Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Rajendra Nagar,” she said.

In a letter to DCP Chauhan, Gambhir’s PS, Gaurav Arora said, “We have received an email from ISIS Kashmir on the official email of MP (Gambhir) sir today at around 9.32 pm. The mail states death threats to MP sir and his family. I request you to kindly look into the matter and lodge an FIR. I also request you to make adequate security arrangements.”

After receiving the complaint, the cyber-cell of Central district police started their investigation and are trying to find out the source of the email, police said.