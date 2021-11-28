Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir receives death threat days after similar mail from Pakistan

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir received an e-mail on Sunday threatening to kill him and his family, days after getting similar messages from Karachi in Pakistan.

Sunday’s message came from an email id called “ISIS Kashmir”. The mail, this time, even mentioned that “Delhi Police and IPS Shweta Chauhan (who is a DCP (Central District)) cannot do anything”.

Sources told The Indian Express that the email was received at around 1.37 am from isiskasmir@yahoo.com. “In the email, they have mentioned that Delhi Police and IPS Shweta cannot do anything as their spies are also present in the forces,” the sources added.

In a letter to DCP Chauhan, Gambhir’s PS, Gaurav Arora, had said on November 24, “We have received an email from ISIS Kashmir on the official email of MP (Gambhir) sir today at 9.32 pm. The mail states death threats to the MP and his family. I request you to kindly look into the matter and lodge an FIR. I also request you to make adequate security arrangements.”

Security was beefed up outside his home and later in the evening, another threatening email was also received from ISIS.

In the second mail, the accused sent death threats along with a video, which shows Gambhir’s house. Police, however, found that it’s an old video shot outside his house, but they still sent the email to Google to get the IP address.

The cyber cell team of Central district police, after coordinating with the Special Cell has found that the email was originally sent by a man from Karachi, Pakistan.