Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President, demand dismissal of AAP govt

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed the AAP government is indulging in corruption and eroding democracy in Delhi by ignoring all rules and regulations, which is why, he said, it should be dismissed.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with party leaders during a protest against the new excise policy of Delhi Government, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi BJP MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu on September 6 to demand the dismissal of the AAP-led Delhi government.

He said Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been in jail for more than three months. “The CBI has registered an FIR against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The CVC has exposed the education scam of this government. The DTC and DJB scams have also come to the surface. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal neither took any action against his tainted ministers nor removed them from the cabinet. The Kejriwal government is providing full protection to corruption,” he alleged.

Bidhuri said the treatment meted out to the opposition in the Assembly attests that democracy is in danger: “Over the past two-and-a-half years, not even once was any proposal mooted by the opposition deliberated. In the name of a trust vote, only political propaganda was happening in the Assembly for five days and the AAP is completely misusing the Assembly.”

“BJP members are expelled as soon as they rise from their seat. Not only this, traditions and rules have also been ignored. BJP’s effigy was burnt on the Assembly premises by the ruling party MLAs. In 75 years of independence, such an unconstitutional, illegal, and unholy incident has not happened,” he said.

He also said the Delhi government is destroying the dignity of the post of Lt Governor. “Along with the use of ‘abusive’ language against the L-G, the files sent to him are not even signed by the CM. Cabinet notes are sent to them after the cabinet meeting. In view of all these illegal activities, this government should be immediately dismissed,” said Bidhuri.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:54:04 pm
