After Delhi BJP executive meet, Adesh Gupta says Haryana CM will release more water for Capital

After the two-day executive meeting of the BJP’s Delhi unit concluded Sunday evening, its chief Adesh Gupta said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has agreed to his request to give more water to the Capital amid the current crisis.

Blaming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the existing water crisis in the Capital, Adesh Gupta said that left with no defence the AAP leader has started blaming Haryana. “But on humanitarian grounds on our request Haryana CM has agreed to give us extra water to tide over the present crisis,” added Gupta during the meeting at Nandnagri in East Delhi.

Gupta also said that whenever Arvind Kejriwal faces a crisis situation he starts blaming the Centre, states or corporations and backs out from owning any responsibility.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also said the Modi government in its eight-year tenure has done a lot for Delhi in almost every sector—road, transport, education, healthcare services—and it is for everyone to see. He blamed the Congress party for the trifurcation of the corporation without even going into the technical and economic aspects of the relations with the state government in this regard.

He said to reduce pollution in Delhi the central government contributed by constructing the eastern-western peripheral ways due to which the diesel vehicles now don’t enter the city unnecessarily. He added that under the Centre’s FAME scheme, the DTC fleet has got 150 electric buses after 11 years which will facilitate people’s commute and help reduce pollution. He also thanked PM Modi for bringing about women-centric policies for their empowerment.

Addressing the first session of the meeting, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “We can form our government in Delhi by replacing the current one on the basis of hard work and dedication of our workers.”

Taking potshots at the Congress party, the Mansukh Mandaviya said the party which was set up much before Independence was affected by syndicates in the 1970s after which it has only been hankering for power. “Others are personality and dynasty-based political parties only running after power. But for the BJP, since its Jansangh times till now, our aim has been not just power but the country first and our workers work accordingly,” he said.

Criticising Arvind Kejriwal, he said the Aam Aadmi Party leader had stated he would never join politics or use any official vehicle but now when he is the CM he has an official bungalow and vehicles.