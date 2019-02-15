Delhi BJP marks 4 years of AAP govt as ‘Black Day’

Delhi BJP leaders held a “Black Day” protest at Jantar Mantar Thursday to mark the completion of four years of the AAP government, saying the party “did not fulfil its poll promises”.

“Before elections, Kejriwal made 70 promises to the people of Delhi, but not a single one has been fulfiled. Education and health are subjects on which Kejriwal spends crores for publicity and claims to have made revolutionary changes. The reality is that not a single school or college has been opened, while 30,000 teaching posts are lying vacant. To show good results in schools, he did not admit 66% students of the 5 lakh who failed. Is this the revolutionary change?” alleged Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

He also claimed Kejriwal was obstructing the implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving people of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.