Delhi BJP marks 4 years of AAP govt as ‘Black Day’

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was obstructing the implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving people of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

delhi bjp, bjp delhi black day, aap, delhi bjp, bjp aap, manoj tiwari, vijay goel, pravesh verma, delhi news
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Vijay Goel, MP Pravesh Verma and party leaders raise slogans as they observe black day on completion of 4 years of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, February 14, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Delhi BJP leaders held a “Black Day” protest at Jantar Mantar Thursday to mark the completion of four years of the AAP government, saying the party “did not fulfil its poll promises”.

“Before elections, Kejriwal made 70 promises to the people of Delhi, but not a single one has  been fulfiled. Education and health are subjects on which Kejriwal spends crores for publicity and claims to have made revolutionary changes. The reality is  that not a single school or college has been opened, while 30,000 teaching posts are lying vacant. To show good results in schools, he did not admit 66% students of the 5 lakh who failed. Is this the revolutionary change?” alleged Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

He also claimed Kejriwal was obstructing the implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving people of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

