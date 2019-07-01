‘Arrest us or apologise’: Sisodia’s retort to Manoj Tiwari’s Rs 2,000 crore scam charge

Hours after state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of being involved in a scam worth Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools, the deputy CM challenged him to arrest them or apologise to the public.

Advertising

“I want to challenge Manoj Tiwari and BJP, if an accused of Rs 2,000 crore scam is roaming free in Delhi, nothing can be more shameful for you. If Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have committed scam, arrest them. Either arrest me by the evening or apologise to the public,” ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.

Sisodia’s retort came after Tiwari, addressing a press conference earlier in the day, said the AAP government had overpaid for the construction of classrooms and that many of those contracts were bagged by the relatives of party leaders.

“We’re exposing a scam in which Delhi CM & Dy CM are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could’ve been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task, including their relatives,” Tiwari alleged.

Advertising

Demanding the resignation of both Kejriwal and Sisodia, Tiwari said the party would appeal to the Lokpal for investigation of this corruption.

“Rs 8,800 per square feet has been shelled out to construct rooms of the school. If one compares this with the construction of flats, one can buy flats for a lesser price than this mount. A top of the line five-star hotel also has real estate value of Rs 5,000 per square feet. This is Kejriwal and Sisodia’s face of corruption,” he said.

Tiwari also raised an alarm on the quality of construction materials being used by the government. “They have used a really cheap way to construct the rooms of the school as per our findings. We will be appealing to the Lokpal for investigation of this corruption,” Tiwari said.