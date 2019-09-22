Delhi: BJP leader’s image on school bags, South MCD issues showcause notice

School bags with pictures of BJP leaders and a vaccination drive carried out, allegedly by a local councillor without permission from authorities, has come under the scanner of the South MCD’s education department.

Advertising

A South MCD official said former standing committee chairperson Shailendar Singh Monty distributed bags, featuring his photo alongside a photo of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and the BJP’s Lotus symbol, to children at a civic body school in Hauz Rani. The official also said there were reports of a vaccination drive being conducted by a BJP councillor with the help of some NGOs and private physicians in some South Delhi schools.

Taking congizance of the incidents, the South body’s education department issued showcause notice to the zonal official on September 17. “Schoolbags with photographs of former councillor in Hauz Rani and Begampur schools. Vaccination has been done without permission in certain schools by some NGOs and physicians. You are hereby directed to show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you,” the notice states.

SDMC education director Shirish Sharma said no one can distribute bags or administer any form of vaccine without taking permission. “Zonal officials in all schools have been issued strict instruction that no such activities should be allowed and all requests have to be passed through headquarters,” he said.

Advertising

Monty, however, claimed he had not distributed the bags inside the school but in a lane outside the main gate. “These children are from a very poor background, so I am helping them. Every year I give bags, fruits, cycles to children in schools,” he said.

However, in a video posted on Monty’s Facebook profile on September 12, he is purportedly seen distributing bags both inside and outside the school premises.

“The issue is being politicised because I had not invited the education committee chairperson Nandini Sharma to the event,” he claimed.

Sharma denied Monty’s allegations: “I ordered the probe because such activities cannot be allowed. I am waiting for the report.”

A senior South MCD official said that any health camp requires a permission from authorities as mandatory checks are required to ensure standards are maintained. He said strict action will be taken if reports of a vaccination drive without permission are found to be true.