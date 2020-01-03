Delhi: BJP leader wants police to remove protesters, says politicians serving biryani

Police said they are in talks with the protesters. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Police said they are in talks with the protesters. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

BJP leader Braham Singh has written a letter to police demanding that the Noida-Kalindi Kunj road, which has been blocked by protesters in the Shaheen Bagh area, be opened as it causing inconvenience to commuters.

In his letter to the Deputy Commissioner of the South East zone, Singh said that if the road isn’t opened in 48 hours, then the BJP (Okhla unit) would be compelled to stage a dharna. “Businessmen, students and office goers are facing trouble due to anti-social elements,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he alleged that the issue has now been politicised and Congress and AAP leaders are serving biryani at the site.

“Today, around 500 BJP members marched from Sarita Vihar H Block market to the DCP office near Apollo Hospital; we have been assured that the road would be cleared by Monday,” he said.

Singh fought the 2015 Assembly polls from Okhla but lost to AAP’s Amanatullah Khan.

Police said they are in talks with the protesters.

