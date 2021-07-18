Delhi Leader of Opposition wants Monsoon Session extended from 2 to 10 days

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has demanded that the two-day Monsoon Session scheduled by the Delhi government be extended to 10 days.

The BJP leader said that the two-day session from July 29 to 30 is inadequate and urged the Speaker to at least convene a 10-day session to ensure that members can raise, discuss, and debate important issues concerning the national capital.

He added that it was not a question of the ruling party or opposition but the privileges of the members who should get adequate time and attention to raise questions and issues inside the House pertaining to their constituencies.

The BJP is planning to raise issues of water crisis, dirty water supply and desilting of drains during the Monsoon Session.

Delhi government officials had announced the two-day session earlier this week, and it is unlikely that it will be extended by eight more days.

Bidhuri said while on one hand, the Delhi government talks about freedom of speech and right to ask questions in a democracy, on the other, it is taking away the rights of the members to raise pertinent issues and ask relevant questions.

“It is incumbent upon the Speaker that he protects the constitutional rights of the members. And keeping this in mind, I request the Speaker to hold a 10-day session to allow best use of time and privileges by the members,” he added.

Bidhuri further said that Delhi faced various problems, especially after the second wave of Covid-19 and the members cannot be denied the right to raise issues that impact the citizens of the national capital.

Bidhuri said that since RT-PCR tests had been made mandatory and all Covid-related protocols are being followed, it is important that the session be longer.