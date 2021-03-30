Delhi BJP leader found hanging inside park, police suspect suicide

A 58-year-old Delhi BJP leader was found dead inside a park in West Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Wednesday. The police suspect it to be a suicide case.

According to the police, the deceased, Gurvinder Singh Bawa, former West Delhi vice-president, allegedly hanged himself from a grill inside the park on Holi. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. As per the preliminary probe, police suspect that Bawa may have killed himself over domestic issues.

A senior police officer said, “We received a call around 6 pm about the incident. The investigating officer went to the spot and found a man hanging. Bawa’s son, Ishwender Singh, later came to the park and identified the body.” His body has been taken to DDU hospital and a post mortem examination will be conducted soon.

Police has also seized case property and initiated inquest proceedings following the incident.

Bawa who was also a former lawyer is survived by his two sons.