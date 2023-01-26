scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Delhi BJP lashes out: CM Kejriwal an anarchist, misused R-Day function speech

Sachdeva also said that Kejriwal’s comment on Chinese aggression while ignoring the army personnel engaged with Chinese troops was saddening.

Delhi BJP lashes out: CM Kejriwal an anarchist, misused R-Day function speech
Delhi BJP Wednesday called Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal an ‘anarchist’, a tag that was used by the party earlier while holding a dharna outside the Rail Bhawan when he was the CM in 2014.

The state unit’s working president, Virendra Sachdeva, said, “By making adverse comments on the L-G from the dais at the Republic Day celebration, Arvind Kejriwal has shown that he was an anarchist yesterday, is an anarchist today, and will remain so here on. It is regrettable that CM Arvind Kejriwal has chosen to misuse his formal Republic Day function speech to criticise the Centre and to widen the rift with the L-G.”

Kejriwal Wednesday said the whole nation needed to “ponder if there’s a dark shadow falling upon the existence of our democracy”.

“There’s a state where the elected government passes one legislation after the other but the governor refuses to sign them. Can one man, who does not have the public’s backing behind him, stop the legislation passed by the people’s government. Can a man have so much power that he can infringe upon the public’s voice, their wants and expectations?” He added.

“It is saddening that Kejriwal, who today commented on China’s efforts of aggression in border areas and on India’s trade with it, has never ever said a word of encouragement for the army personnel engaged with Chinese troops… The Republic Day stage was not the right forum to raise the issue of GST on food items, it can be raised in GST Council meetings,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 02:12 IST
