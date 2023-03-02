Delhi BJP holds protests, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

The Delhi BJP Wednesday held protests at 15 key traffic intersections across the city demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he was the “mastermind” behind the liquor “scam”.

Calling the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain as the “victory of the truth and of the people”, BJP leaders on Wednesday focused on the AAP chief.

Around 50 leaders, including BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Baijayant Panda, and other party workers, held a protest at the ITO traffic junction.

Sachdeva said, “The Supreme Court quashed Sisodia’s petition and did not give any relief. The CM has accepted their resignation. They may appoint anyone and bring any leader like Atishi or Saurabh Bharadwaj. As there are 52 cards in a deck, similarly, all these leaders are corrupt and a part of the same deck of cards. The entire party is corrupt and the CM should resign from his post on moral grounds.”

Bidhuri said, “Why did AAP minister Satyendar Jain not resign from his post for nine months, and all of a sudden both Sisodia and Jain resigned? This clearly indicates a conspiracy. We will go from house to house to tell the people about Arvind Kejriwal’s liquor scam, how he scammed thousands of crores and made Delhi a den of liquor.”

“To earn and scam thousands of crores, they played with the lives of youths. We will continue our protest till Kejriwal resigns,” Bidhuri added.

BJP leaders said the party will continue its protest on Friday as well.