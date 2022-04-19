Encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri tomorrow after Delhi BJP chief letter on ‘bulldozers’

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has written to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh demanding identification and demolition of “illegal encroachment” and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence.

“As you are aware that on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was a shobha yatra taken out in Jahangirpuri. Some anti-social elements and rioters pelted stones on it,” he said in a letter which was also addressed to the commissioner of North MCD.

“These anti-social elements and rioters have the support of local AAP MLA and councillor and as a result these people have done large-scale encroachment,” he alleged.

“Therefore, illegal encroachment done by these rioters should be identified and there should be bulldozers run over it,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has written a letter to the DCP, North West, demanding arrangements for a special encroachment removal programme in Jahangirpuri.

The assistant commissioner, civil lines zone of North MCD, in the letter written on Tuesday, demanded 400 police personnel for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal drive on April 20 and 21. The BJP rules the North MCD.

Mayor of North MCD Raja Iqbal Singh said that the letter has been written by the officials. He said that they did not get police on Tuesday but are hopeful of getting on Wednesday.