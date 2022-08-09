Delhi BJP launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, to put up tricolours at shops, houses across city

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that he would urge shopkeepers to put up national flags at their shops and houses. He said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Tiranga Abhiyaan’, tricolours will be put up at lakhs of houses and also markets in the city.

BJP SC Morcha state president Bhupendra Gothwa said that on the call of the prime minister, a pledge has been taken by the Morcha to make the campaign successful and that all the office-bearers of the districts would unfurl flags at every house.

Celebrations such as flag distribution, decorating prominent roundabouts, markets, schools and hospitals with tricolours have been planned. Corporation schools have also been included in the celebration while the L-G office has passed several directives to make the occasion grand.

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Union government is encouraging people to hoist the national flag at their homes and to use it as their social media display pictures.