Delhi BJP got MPs, MLAs to do campus rounds

BJP’s South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. (IE Archive)

The BJP state unit attributed the ABVP’s clean sweep in Delhi University Students’ Union polls to the Modi wave and the strategic planning of the state leadership.

The BJP leaders said the party’s student wing went to students claiming that it had successfully reversed the anti-student policies implemented by the UPA regime within two months of Modi coming to power at the Centre.

The state leadership also got senior leaders — including MPs, MLAs and councillors — to campaign for DUSU polls. It had also set up a call centre to draw students to the ABVP.

Sources said Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay got South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri to streamline ABVP’s campaign. The BJP chief and Bidhuri made the rounds of each college for a week and MLAs and councillors who were absent during campaigning were told to stay away from other party works.

Upadhyay said, “The victory shows that the youth has a trust deficit when it comes to the Congress. It is because of our policies for teachers and students that the ABVP has won.”

The party’s core group worked tirelessly for 15 nights to strengthen the ABVP campaign.

Sources said social media was also effectively used to secure votes. Thousands of contacts were established via Twitter and WhatsApp groups to convey the party’s view.

A mass contact programme was also initiated by the BJP. Sources said 50 colleges of DU were targeted for the contact programmes.

“We were able to collect 19,000 contacts. Through the call centre we sent messages to 12,000 of them. We called and WhatsApp-ed these students to vote for the ABVP,” Bidhuri said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App