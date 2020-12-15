Delhi BJP gets message from top: Use social media, restart outreach to counter protest

As the party’s social media is a “strong medium of communication”, “all states to utilise the forum proactively and and publicise the trend and hashtag to be given by Centre”.

Facing backlash over the three farm bills, the Central BJP has once again instructed the Delhi unit to launch its farmer outreach programme in the capital’s villages and outskirts.

It has also told the Delhi BJP, as well its units in other states, to use social media, hoardings, leaflets in newspapers and distribute separate booklets that it has published for the Sikh community to clear misconceptions regarding the laws.

To this end, a four-day campaign on agricultural reform will be started by the Delhi BJP on Tuesday from Najafgarh.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ramesh Bidhuri, and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will visit Najafgarh and other villages in Outer Delhi.

Gupta said, “Farmers will be apprised of the features of the new laws and the misconception would be cleared.”

In an official communication, the state units have been told that “some political parties have been trying to misguide and mislead the farmers”.

“The leaflet prepared by the Central government to be inserted in newspapers… and maximum publicity to be done through outdoor advertising and hoardings… Also, a separate booklet has been published for Sikh brothers and sisters which has to be circulated,” the communication reads.

According to Ramvir Bidhuri, 16 major conferences, which will be addressed by the state unit and national leaders, will be organised in Delhi under this

special campaign, while the message will also be communicated to farmers through several chaupals.

MP Verma said, “The leaders will convince farmers of the benefits like one country-one market, which will help farmers get the correct price for their product and wipe out intermediaries. We will also show that there are many farmers in support of the bill.”

MLA Bidhuri added: “Agriculture Reforms Laws will actually bring prosperity to the lives of farmers. It has been made clear by the government that MSP will continue, mandis will be expanded, and in case of any dispute with the contractor, the option of going to the courts will also be open. So we urge farmers to withdraw their agitation and return home once the government has resolved all their doubts.”

