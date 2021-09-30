Delhi BJP entrusts 2,700 cadres with organisational expansion ahead of MCD polls

The Delhi BJP has chosen 2,700 party cadres, aged between 18 and 35, as ‘vistarak’ to work for organisational expansion ahead of the corporation polls scheduled early next year.

On Thursday, the party gave training to these workers and told them to work on connecting people with NaMo application, creating whatsapp groups at booth level and strengthening panna pramukhs.

Speaking at the session, general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh said, “BJP is the only party where every office-bearer is a worker. You are going to give one important month of your lives for organisation expansion and I hope when you come back after a month, you will be full of self-confidence and stronger.”

The three Delhi civic bodies — North, East and South — are ruled by the BJP while the AAP is the primary opposition party in all three. The elections of the civic bodies are scheduled for 2022.

BJP in-charge of Delhi, Baijayant Jay Panda, said the way the organisation is being expanded, new technology must be used in this so that more youth become part of the organisation. “By connecting people to NaMo app and making groups at booth level, we should create awareness among people about Modi government welfare policies and programmes,” he added.