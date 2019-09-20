Delhi BJP district president ‘slaps’ wife inside state office, stripped of post

The BJP Thursday removed Mehrauli district president Azad Singh from his post after purported videos of him slapping his wife Sarita Chaudhary, who is also the former South Delhi mayor, surfaced. In the purported video, Singh can be seen slapping Chaudhary at the party’s office in Pant Marg in front of several party members.

BJP Delhi general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said Singh has been removed from the post of district president with immediate effect and a new interim district president has been appointed.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said a committee of senior leaders has been formed to prepare a report on the incident.

A senior BJP leader said that the alleged incident took place in the evening when BJP leaders of the districts were returning after attending a meeting chaired by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Senior party leaders such as Bhatia and Siddharthan were also present in the meeting.

Singh, however, alleged Chaudhary abused and slapped him first. Chaudhary could not be reached for comment. Her aide said she was not in a condition to talk to the media.

Police said they had been called to the office but no complaint was filed against anyone.

Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) confirmed the same and said police haven’t received a complaint yet.