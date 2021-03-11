Delhi: BJP councillor alleges corruption against party leaders, Mayor says her claims false

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference on the issue, saying that the councilor had exposed corruption in the BJP-ruled North MCD.

Jyoti Rachhoya, the BJP councillor from Nangloi, has levelled allegations of nexus with land mafia and corruption against senior leaders of the party, including mayor Jai Prakash, standing committee head Chail Bihari Goswami, leader of the house Yogesh Verma and former commissioner Gyanesh Bharti. The claims are part of a letter she wrote to Vijay Sampla, chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

She claimed no action has been taken against officials in her ward. “I apprised about the illegal constructions to building department engineers in Narela but till now I have not been made aware of any action,” she said.

She said several works in her ward have been kept pending — roads in different areas, high mast lights, construction of an entertainment centre named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and repair of garbage house and dhalao.

Mayor Jai Prakash said that if Rachhoya wants to go to the Aam Aadmi Party, then she can do so straightaway rather than finding an alternate route.

“She is saying we have stopped work in her ward. Will she tell me in which ward there has been development work? We are facing a shortage of funds as the Delhi government has stopped funds. Due to this development work has been halted in all wards,” he said.

“If she is talking about land mafia nexus, she should name with proof who these people are or else apologise,” he said.

Verma and Goswami said her allegations are false. “Whatever happens in MCDs, it is as per law. These are false allegations,” said Verma.

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference on the issue, saying that the councilor had exposed corruption in the BJP-ruled North MCD.

“Rachhoya has provided information regarding a dozen illegal constructions in her ward. She has asked why she is not being provided any information about the illegal activities being done,” he said.