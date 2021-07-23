Delhi BJP chief’s house ‘attacked’

The BJP Thursday alleged that state unit chief Adesh Gupta’s house in Patel Nagar was attacked by AAP workers.

Gupta said, “This is the second attack in 15 days. Since we started the raising the issue of scams in Jal Board and DTC, such attacks have increased. We won’t succumb to pressure and will keep raising these issues.” AAP did not respond to the allegations.

DCP (Central) Jasmeet Singh said the incident took place at 6 pm when an AAP member, along with 30-40 men, started protesting outside Gupta’s residence.

A senior officer said a guard at Gupta’s house alleged the men beat him up, snatched his phone, and threatened to kill him: “He was sent to a hospital and an MLC report was made.”

Based on the guard’s complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) against unknown persons.