Delhi BJP chief writes to Amit Shah on incidents of buses catching fire, demands CBI probe

The BJP’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a CBI probe into the multiple incidents of DTC buses catching fire.

Gupta said in the past few months six buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have been reduced to ashes after catching fire and this describes how badly everything is being governed. “Before the AAP came to power there were 6,200 buses in the DTC fleet whose number has now depleted to 3700. On the other hand, Delhi’s population has risen by 20 to 25 lakh in the last 7 years,” he said in his letter to Amit Shah.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government itself in an affidavit in court had said 11,000 buses are needed. Gupta said DTC buses are overaged, the age of most buses is generally 8 to 12 years and many of them are 12 years old. “Neither a bus is being repaired nor being improved. It’s because those buses which are overage can’t be repaired and had it happened one wouldn’t have seen burning in the middle of the road.”

He also alleged corruption in the money spent on repairs of old DTC buses and demanded the matter be probed by the CBI.