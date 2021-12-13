Delhi BJP chief flags off train carrying pilgrims to Ayodhya

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta flagged off a train carrying over 200 women to Ayodhya from Old Delhi railway station on Sunday. He said the tirth yatra has been organised by the state unit and the women would return on Wednesday.

This comes a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off a train carrying 1,000 senior citizens to Ayodhya under the government’s free pilgrimage scheme.

Gupta said every Indian has contributed in “some way for the grand temple” being built at Ayodhya. “… The women will be there for three days. The BJP will organise such pilgrimages in the future as well,” he said.

Recently BJP councillor from Dwarka, Nitika Sharma, took 800 people to Vrindavan and Mathura, while Put Khurd councillor Anju Aman took pilgrims to Haridwar. The Delhi BJP has asked its state unit leaders and councillors to organise more such visits.

The Delhi government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana has 12 places where people can go for a pilgrimage, with Ayodhya being a recent addition to that list. Kejriwal had said more than 36,000 people have benefitted from the scheme. The next train of pilgrims for Ayodhya will be flagged off after mid-December.

With the MCD polls scheduled next year, this is also being seen as an attempt by both parties to woo voters.