scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 12, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi BJP chief flags off train carrying pilgrims to Ayodhya

🔴 Gupta said every Indian has contributed in 'some way for the grand temple” being built at Ayodhya. “... The women will be there for three days. The BJP will organise such pilgrimages in the future as well,' he said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 13, 2021 3:01:39 am
Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP, Arvind Kejriwal, tirth yatra, Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal news, Ayodhya train, train to Ayodhya, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. (File)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta flagged off a train carrying over 200 women to Ayodhya from Old Delhi railway station on Sunday. He said the tirth yatra has been organised by the state unit and the women would return on Wednesday.

This comes a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off a train carrying 1,000 senior citizens to Ayodhya under the government’s free pilgrimage scheme.

Gupta said every Indian has contributed in “some way for the grand temple” being built at Ayodhya. “… The women will be there for three days. The BJP will organise such pilgrimages in the future as well,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recently BJP councillor from Dwarka, Nitika Sharma, took 800 people to Vrindavan and Mathura, while Put Khurd councillor Anju Aman took pilgrims to Haridwar. The Delhi BJP has asked its state unit leaders and councillors to organise more such visits.

The Delhi government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana has 12 places where people can go for a pilgrimage, with Ayodhya being a recent addition to that list. Kejriwal had said more than 36,000 people have benefitted from the scheme. The next train of pilgrims for Ayodhya will be flagged off after mid-December.

More from Delhi

With the MCD polls scheduled next year, this is also being seen as an attempt by both parties to woo voters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement