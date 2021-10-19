Delhi BJP call to take sides in DDCA polls leaves some miffed

The Delhi BJP’s decision to seek support for the panel led by Rohan Jaitley in the upcoming Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections has not gone down well with a section of the party leadership, with some pointing out that the panel also has those with links to the opposition.

Rohan, son of late union minister Arun Jaitley, is the current president of DDCA. The others on his panel include Shashi Khanna for the post of vice-president, Vinod Tihara for secretary, Pawan Gulati for treasurer, Rajan Manchanda for joint secretary, and Harish Singla for director. Elections for the posts of five office-bearers as well as directors will be held on October 25-27.

In a meeting at the party office last week, which was attended by councillors and party leaders, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asked them to seek support for the panel led by Rohan. This has led to discontent among some leaders, councillors and MLAs, who said they don’t mind seeking support for Arun Jaitley’s son but asked why they should support others on the panel with links to opposition parties.

“One of the members on the team is the brother of an AAP MLA, who fought against us from Vishwas Nagar. Another member is the brother of a politician who went to (NCP leader) Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence for the opposition party meeting,” said a senior BJP leader. “While anyone is free to contest for any sports body in any panel, the party shouldn’t use its own platform to promote them,” added the leader.

There are around 4,000 eligible DDCA members who vote in the elections. “How can it be expected to seek support for someone’s brother, when the brother of one of our members is on another panel,” said another leader, referring to MP Pravesh Sahib Singh’s brother Siddharth Sahib Singh who is contesting for the post of secretary.

Gupta said the party is seeking support for Rohan Jaitley’s panel and it has nothing to do with politics.