Delhi BJP backs proposal to change name of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram

Munirka councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas had placed the proposal in the zonal meeting of South Delhi Municipal Corporation last Friday.

The Delhi BJP has backed Munirka councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas’ proposal to change the name of Mohammadpur village in South Delhi to Madhavpuram.

State unit president Adesh Gupta said, “If Hindus live in majority in the area and their demand is to change the name then it should be changed.”

“If someone has ruled on us and imposed a name on us then it should be changed. In the past also, such names have been changed,” Gupta added.

BJP councillor Tokas had last week demanded that the name of Mohammadpur village in ward number 66 be changed to Madhavpuram.

The proposal was placed in the zonal meeting recently, where it has been passed and is now with the naming-renaming committee of the corporation, said zone chairperson of South MCD Subhash Badana.

In the proposal, Tokas had said, “During the Mughal era, names of every village were forcibly changed. Ward 66 S village Mohammadpur comes under urban village category in the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Mohammadpur villagers’ demand to change the name of the village has been pending for a long time.”

Area councillors usually moot the idea of name change and such requests are more common before elections.

The three MCDs — North, South and East — will go for polls early next year where ruling BJP faces a tough competition from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Most such requests of name change are for parks, lanes and roads. These suggestions then go to the ‘naming committee’, which takes a call and passes it on to the Standing Committee. If the Standing Committee approves, the names are finalised by the civic body House.

Leader of the Congress Party in South MCD said that though it is the discretion of the councillor to suggest a name change, the focus should be on issues like pension of sanitation workers and cleanliness in the area. “Sanitation , ensuring salary to workers, are main issues of MCD, on which BJP has been a failure.”

The naming committee usually meets four times a year. Last year, 400 such requests were made, a senior official said.