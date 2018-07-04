Delhi: BJP attacks Aam Aadmi Party over water, power

“The government, instead of working for development of Delhi, is wasting time on political melodrama,” Tiwari said. “The government, instead of working for development of Delhi, is wasting time on political melodrama,” Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said that the people of the city are facing an “artificial” water and power “crisis” due to the “visionless” functioning of the AAP government. “The government, instead of working for development of Delhi, is wasting time on political melodrama,” he said.

“Had the government ensured proper treatment of raw water received from Haryana, UP and Uttrakhand… people of Delhi would get regular and proper water supply,” he said.

