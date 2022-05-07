Delhi BJP asks residents to alert them about ‘Rohingya settlements’

The Delhi BJP Saturday asked residents to alert them about Rohingya and Bangladeshis ‘illegally’ living in their neighbourhood or any part of the city, so it can initiate ‘bulldozer action’ against them.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that around 5 lakh Rohingya and Bangladeshis live across the city.

“Bulldozer action should be taken wherever these people have captured our lands illegally. No nationalist, deshbhakt or any person belonging to any religion will be harmed, but we should not let outsiders live in our country,” said Gupta, adding, “Bulldozer chalana padega to chalayenge.”

“I appeal to all the members of the BJP and residents to come forward and inform us about Rohingya and Bangladeshis who are living near your area. The MCD will take immediate action against these encroached settlements and establishments. We will also seek help from the Delhi Police for their intervention and action against them,” said Gupta.

He also alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia recently held a meeting with all his MLAs and directed them to provide safety, security, housing, Aadhaar card, water and electricity connection, ration and other facilities to Rohingya and Bangladeshis in their constituencies for vested interests.

Gupta further alleged that AAP leaders and MLAs are helping Rohingya and Bangladeshis to set up kabadi shops, meat carts, food carts and using the EWS quota to give admission to their children.

The Aam Aadmi Party did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.