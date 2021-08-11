Delhi BJP asks mayors to withdraw commercial taxes

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has asked all the mayors to withdraw the commercial tax raised by the corporations earlier this year. He said that the decision was taken as people and traders were facing economic hardships for the past 18 months due to Covid-19.

In the letter to the three mayors, he said several trade and industrial associations have sent him representation in this regard asking for relief. Adding that “people-friendly administration should stand by the people in this hour of crisis,” Gupta said that demand was justified.

Gupta also advised the mayors to withdraw the increase in sanitation charges along with factory license, trade license, and commercial property tax.

Aam Aadmi Party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak had earlier alleged that the corporation has imposed around 13 different kinds of taxes on the citizens and that earlier a small trader would pay Rs 500-1,000 which has now been increased to Rs 6,000-15,000. The factory license has increased from Rs 5,000-15,000 to Rs 50,000-1.5 lakh.

The AAP has demanded that the corporation should stop harassing the traders by sealing their shops if they are unable to pay the taxes due to the pandemic.