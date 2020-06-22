Delhi: BJP asks its MPs to visit 169 testing centres

Health worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 rapid test at a health centre in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Health worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 rapid test at a health centre in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has written a letter to all BJP MPs of Delhi, asking them to visit rapid antigen detection testing centres in the capital. Covid-19 testing through the rapid antigen methodology had commenced at 169 centres in and around Delhi’s containment zones on Thursday.

“In order to augment the effort of the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Government of India, after having a series of discussions under the chairmanship of Amit Shah ji with officers of GNCTD, ICMR, Ministry of Home Affairs, has taken a decision to set up 169 rapid antigen detection testing centres across all districts of Delhi.

“Further, to inform that the Union Minister has desired that you, being the representative from your Lok Sabha constituency, it would be in the fitness of things that you visit all testing centres falling within your constituency, in co-ordination with the district administration,” the letter read.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said he has visited around 12 centres in his constituency with officials. “The idea is to see if every centre is properly functioning, infrastructure is in place, and if social distancing is maintained or not.”

Reddy was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and other leaders during the inspection of the testing centres in Ashok Nagar and Sunder Nagari on Saturday. East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said he would be visiting the centres this week. Reddy said the Centre plans to conduct at least 6 lakh rapid antigen tests at the centres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd