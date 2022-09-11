Delhi: BJP alleges corruption in purchase of low-floor buses, targets CM Kejriwal

The BJP Saturday said every department of the AAP government in Delhi is involved in corrupt activities with contracts and tenders being tailor-made to benefit the friends of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia made the allegation while speaking at a press conference in the national capital on the alleged irregularities in the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

“First, it was the excise policy, now there are irregularities in the purchase of buses… Kejriwal and corruption have become synonymous,” he said.

“How can you (Arvind Kejriwal) claim to be ‘hardcore honest’? People have understood you are ‘hardcore corrupt’. You have no right to remain in the chair of the chief minister,” the BJP leader said.

He further said, “They used to say that they will bring 1,000 low-floors buses, the buses never came but corruption definitely came in the purchase of 1,000 buses.” Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was made the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the BJP leader said, “with the intention of giving benefits to friends.”

“They often appoint consultants to show that the work is done fairly and, in this case, DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System) was made the consultant,” he added.

The appointment of DIMTS as a bid management consultant for this tender was done to facilitate wrongdoing, Bhatia alleged.

The BJP spokesperson said the AAP has not responded to charges of irregularities, but raised another unrelated issue to divert attention.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who was also present during the press conference, alleged the Kejriwal government violated tender rules and guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to favour some companies.

“Kejriwal doesn’t believe in the CVC, his only motive is DCC – direct cash collection,” he alleged.

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant General VK Saxena approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of the buses.

A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had claimed that the appointment of the minister of transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a “premeditated manner”.

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low-floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low-floor BS-VI buses, a source said.