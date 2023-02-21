AAP carrying out ‘businessmen harassment campaign’ in name of anti-encroachment drive: Delhi BJP unit

On the eve of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House sitting wherein the mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members are slated to be elected, the BJP Tuesday accused the AAP of targeting businessmen in civic wards which they failed to win.

Thousands of notices, the BJP alleged, had been issued to the city’s traders over paltry issues ranging from sanitation to the shape of the boards on their shops.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that after getting the majority in the municipal corporation elections held in December last year, AAP leaders and newly-elected councillors were “pressurising the corporation’s zonal officers to harass traders.”

“AAP councillors have won most of the major business market wards in the last municipal elections and now they want business organisations to come to their doorstep. Under their pressure, officers of all the 12 zonal offices of the MCD have given notices to traders for cleanliness and maintenance of shops, among other issues,” Kapoor alleged.

“From issues related to sanitation, size of the shop’s board, conversion charge, encroachment or renovation in the shop – thousands of notices have been issued in the last one and half months. Till the other day, AAP spokespersons used to shout about the interests of traders but are sitting silently today,” he further said.

Kapoor added that they would raise this issue in the MCD House Wednesday.

Notably, the polls were on hold after the issue of voting rights for members nominated to the MCD House reached the Supreme Court last week. Last Friday, the apex court upheld the prohibition on voting rights for such nominated members, or aldermen, following which the internal polls have been scheduled Wednesday.