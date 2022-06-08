Delhi: Much delayed B J Marg Underpass ready, PWD moves file for approval and date for inauguration

After several missed deadlines, the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has completed the construction of the Benito Juarez Marg Underpass for public use. The file has been moved to the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for fixing a date for the inauguration, said officials.

Officials also said that the construction of the skywalk from South Campus to Jesus and Mary and Maitreyi Colleges has also been completed for pedestrian use. “The construction work is completely finished. We have forwarded the file seeking to open the corridor for public use. We are expecting a reply in a few days. If the date is fixed, the stretch may be opened by this week only,” said a senior PWD official.

The B J Marg Underpass was started as the part of corridor development of IIT to NH-8 in 2016 and was conceived in 2013. It is one of the most delayed projects and has missed several deadlines due to reasons pertaining to clearance issues, departmental approvals, covid lockdown, ban on construction activities, among others.

The 1.8 km long underpass is expected to provide relief to nearly 2.5 lakh commuters travelling to and from the airport to Delhi and Delhi-Gurugram and vice versa for smooth and seamless connectivity. It will remove the congestion between Central and South Delhi and will provide signal-free commuting.

Currently, people coming from Gurugram and the airport have to take the Dhaula Kuan route to reach AIIMS and Central Delhi. Once the underpass opens, these commuters can take Outer Ring Road via the B J Marg Underpass to reach AIIMS and Moti Bagh.

Earlier, the project was scheduled to be completed by January, however, it got delayed due to the recent construction ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) following the increasing level of pollution.

Officials said the underpass will start from Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus Metro station and will divide into two wings in ‘Y’ shape. Meanwhile, the 670-metre long skywalk will provide a safe walk for the students of Jesus and Mary College and Maitreyi College.

Further, a foot over bridge (FOB) has also been constructed for the pedestrians to cross the busy ring road. The FOB will have four lifts with a total capacity of 24 people and two escalators for disabled people and the elderly.