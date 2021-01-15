Delhi civic bodies revoke no chicken order after Centre steps in

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had also ordered restaurants not to serve “poultry meat, poultry products and egg-based dishes”. (Express file photo)

A day after imposing a ban on the sale and storage of “poultry, processed or packaged chicken meat”, Delhi’s civic bodies revoked the decision on Thursday following a meeting with Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Giriraj Kishore Singh.

After the meeting, in which mayors and commissioners of all three corporations were present, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said it was decided that the decision will be revoked. “The minister said there have been no cases of bird flu among people in Delhi for the past several years and there was no need for such a decision,” said Jain.

Singh in a tweet said: “A meeting was held today with the Deputy CM of Delhi and the three chairmen of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi. Discussed bird flu and reiterated the need to follow protocol as previously advised.”

Sources in the civic bodies said the central ministry was unhappy with the move.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had also ordered restaurants not to serve “poultry meat, poultry products and egg-based dishes”. This decision, too, has been revoked. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation had refrained from issuing any orders to restaurants.

The decision had led to criticism from several quarters with traders and restaurants saying it will affect their business — which has already been hit due to Covid — further.

The corporations, in its orders issued on Wednesday, had said all meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC/SDMC/ EDMC are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders”.

The civic bodies had also warned that any violation would lead to revocation of the shop’s licence.