‘It is murder — a minor was driving, parents gave him keys’: Delhi biker’s death reopens old wounds for another family

Last week, a 23-year-old man was killed after an SUV, allegedly driven by a Class X student, rammed into him. Ten years ago, a similar crime had taken place on Delhi's roads. Both incidents highlight the problem of underage driving.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readFeb 18, 2026 12:42 PM IST
A Delhi family awaiting justice since a 2016 hit-and-run says recent deaths caused by minors driving show a dangerous pattern.In April 2016, friends of Siddharth Sharma, who was killed after he was hit by a speeding Mercedes in North Delhi’s Civil Lines, held a march for justice in Delhi. (Express Archive/Ravi Kanojia)
Around 10 years ago, when 32-year-old marketing executive Sidharth Sharma was killed by a speeding Mercedes allegedly driven by a minor in North Delhi’s Civil Lines when he was headed to work on April 4, 2016, the arrest of the minor’s father days later in the hit-and-run case had set a precedent.

Handing over the keys of a vehicle to a minor is not a small lapse but a conscious act of negligence, says Madhur Verma, Joint CP (Central Range), Delhi Police, who held the post of a DCP at that time and probed the case. “If such (an) irresponsibility results in the loss of life, the law will hold not only the juvenile but also the parents accountable,” he adds.

However, Shilpa Mittal, Sidharth’s sister, is still waiting for justice. The judiciary has not pronounced a verdict in the case. The death of 23-year-old biker, Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed earlier this month allegedly by speeding a SUV driven by a minor when he was on his way to work, has brought back painful memories for her.

She expresses concern over rise in such cases. “… Especially in the last two years, this (pattern) is only increasing. In the latest case involving the death of a 23-year-old, the minor’s sibling was also in the car.  How do people call it an accident…  it is a murder; a minor is driving the car, the parent gave the keys,” she says.

Problem of underage driving

So far this year, nine juveniles have been prosecuted in the Capital for underage driving till February 15 in comparison to five during the same time period in 2025, according to the official data of the Delhi Police.
A total of 125 challans were issued for underage driving last year.  Traffic police officers say they regularly carry out drives to prosecute minors behind the wheel violating the law.

Police officers, who investigate such incidents, highlight that the law is very clear. Under the Motor Vehicles Act 1998, guardians of underage drivers can be held liable. In appropriate cases, criminal liability may also extend to parents where negligence is evident and where such acts result in death or serious injury.

“Past precedents have shown that accountability does not stop with the juvenile alone. Parents must understand that privilege comes with responsibility. If an underage person is found driving and causes harm, strict legal action will be taken not only against the juvenile but also against those who facilitated the act. Road safety begins at home.

Guardians must ensure that vehicles are not accessible to minors for driving or riding. They should also inculcate discipline and respect for the law,” says Special CP Perception Management and Media Cell Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

Expert speak

Road safety experts opine that these are not just tragic crashes but a complete breakdown of responsibility. A teen driving a powerful SUV without a licence is not a child making a mistake. It is a systemic failure of adult supervision, enforcement, and deterrence.

Piyush Tewari, Founder of SaveLIFE Foundation, says, “Amid the reel culture, where speed, stunts, and flashy driving are glorified for likes and social media validation, we are normalising risk without understanding its consequences. A vehicle is not a prop for content. It is a machine that can kill.”

Tewari adds that when a young man loses his life and the message that follows is that board exams take precedence over accountability, with the juvenile accused getting a bail, “we risk normalising impunity on our roads”.

“Every time we fail to impose meaningful consequences, we send a dangerous signal that traffic laws are optional.

That signal costs lives. Sahil Dhaneshra should be alive today. The recent tragic incident in Dwarka, where an underage driver allegedly driving an SUV caused the death of a young motorcyclist, is deeply disturbing and unacceptable.
Such incidents are not merely accidents — they are preventable acts of negligence. When parents or guardians hand over vehicle keys to underage children, they are not only violating the law but also knowingly exposing society to risk,” Tewari says.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
Live Blog
