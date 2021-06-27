Delhi: Biker, his friend beaten with sticks, assault caught on video

Another video of the incident shows the biker bleeding from his head while the accused are charging at him.

A biker and his friend were injured after three men allegedly thrashed them with sticks in a suspected road rage incident. Police said they received a complaint about the assault in Southwest Delhi’s Palam on Wednesday. Both the accused and victim live in the same locality in Palam area.

The biker, who works at a BPO, was returning home when his bike accidentally hit a scooter. The scooter owner and his relative got off the two-wheeler and allegedly attacked the biker and his friend who was riding pillion.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, one man is seen holding the biker and beating him up while another man catches hold of the biker’s friend and thrashes him. After some time, a woman and another man come to the spot. The third accused is carrying a stick and hits the victims while the woman tries to stop the attack. The men are cornered against a car and thrashed by the group.

Police said the biker sustained minor injuries to his head and went to the police station to lodge a complaint. He is stable now.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said both parties sustained injuries in the fight. “We have received complaints from both sides; they know each other and live in the same locality. We have also received evidence that shows the biker and his friend also thrashed the other party. Cross-FIRs under sections of assault have been registered in the matter. Investigation is on,” said the DCP.