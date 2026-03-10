Delhi biker death: Main contractor found hiding in Udiapur villa, arrested 

A month after a 25-year-old biker died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at West Delhi’s Janakpuri to lay a sewer line, the Delhi Police said it has arrested the main contractor of the project from a villa in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said after a relentless search, a team of the AATS West district, led by Inspector Mukesh Meena, arrested Himanshu Gupta from Udaipur early Tuesday morning. The officer said Gupta was hiding there. He is being brought to Delhi.

Just after midnight on February 6, Kamal Dhyani was returning home on his bike when he fell into the pit, six metres long and four metres wide and deep, on the service road. His body was found later in the morning.