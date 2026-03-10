Delhi biker death: Main contractor found hiding in Udiapur villa, arrested 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A month after a 25-year-old biker died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at West Delhi’s Janakpuri to lay a sewer line, the Delhi Police said it has arrested the main contractor of the project from a villa in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said after a relentless search, a team of the AATS West district, led by Inspector Mukesh Meena, arrested Himanshu Gupta from Udaipur early Tuesday morning. The officer said Gupta was hiding there. He is being brought to Delhi.
Just after midnight on February 6, Kamal Dhyani was returning home on his bike when he fell into the pit, six metres long and four metres wide and deep, on the service road. His body was found later in the morning.
After the incident, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under BNS sections of negligence and culpable homicide at Janakpuri police station and arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati and labourer Yogesh in this case for failing to inform the police that the biker had fallen into a pit.
On February 10, non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued by a city court against two contractors — Himanshu and his brother Kavish Gupta — who are also among the accused in the case.
On February 28, the Delhi High Court refused their anticipatory bail observing that precious lives of the general public cannot be left to the mercy of God.
The FIR registered in the case stated that there were no proper safety arrangements, no guards, and no warning signs or reflectors around the pit. It also stated that a preliminary inquiry showed that DJB officials and the contractor knew that someone could fall into the pit, dug in the middle of the road, yet no action was taken.
Police also said call detail records showed Yogesh contacted Prajapati around 12.22 am and the latter reached the spot in 15 to 20 minutes. The police, however, were informed only around 8 am the next morning.
