Assam woman dies after DTC bus hits bike taxi; rider bedridden again after 3 years

Hrishita Lahon, a 22-year-old English literature graduate from Assam, died after the Uber bike taxi she was travelling on was allegedly hit by a DTC bus near Delhi’s Ashram flyover.

It was 9.40 am on a Monday when Darab Singh (33) accepted a bike taxi ride from Sheikh Sarai to Noida. He had returned to the app-based rides business only in January, after spending more than three years bedridden with a severe chest infection.

“I used to ride cabs till 2023. But then I fell sick and couldn’t work for over three years,” said Darab, a Faridabad resident and father of two.

He reached the pick-up point and met his passenger, 22-year-old Hrishita Lahon, an English literature graduate from Assam who lived in South Delhi’s Panchsheel Park.

The ride would prove fatal for Hrishita.